Orbán discusses trade with Vietnamese house speaker

MTI – Econews

Prime Minister Viktor Orbán and Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan, chairwoman of the National Assembly of Vietnam, discussed mostly economic issues at talks in Budapest on Monday, said Bertalan Havasi, head of the Press Office of the Prime Minister, according to Hungarian news agency MTI.

The sides agreed that trade between the two countries is growing quickly and will be boosted further by a tied aid agreement, said Havasi. Within the framework of that agreement, Hungarian companies will be able to make investments in the communist nation in the areas of electronic public administration, water management and healthcare infrastructure, he added.

It was stressed at the talks that Hungary supports the entering into force of a free trade agreement between the European Union and Vietnam as soon as possible.

The prime minister has been invited to Vietnam for an official visit in the fall, Havasi added.