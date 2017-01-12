Optimistic views on expected eventful 2017 economy

Christian Keszthelyi

Pundits are apparently optimistic about 2017 as far as the economy and its processes are concerned. However, to be better informed, making a note of some key events can be beneficial. K&H Hungary has summarized these, elaborating on the most important events of the year ahead.

As far as politics is concerned, overseas the forthcoming U.S. presidency of Donald Trump and his financial policies, as well as the Fed’s base rate policies, are the most important factors to be closely watched, according to K&H. Meanwhile in Europe, parliamentary elections in Germany and France will be the most significant events, while the European Central Bank is likely to cause surprises in the second half of the year, the bank added.

Since the three big rating agencies, to much surprise, upgraded their credit ratings of Hungary last year, their review decisions are set to be closely watched this year.

Standard & Poorʼs is scheduled to review Hungaryʼs rating on February 24 and August 25. Moodyʼs is expected to review its rating for the country on March 15, July 7 and October 20, while Fitch Ratings is set to review its rating on May 12 and November 10.