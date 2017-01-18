Opel’s Hungarian plant put out 23% more engines in 2016

BBJ

The Hungarian subsidiary of German car manufacturer Opel turned out 23% more engines last year compared to 2015 at its Hungarian base in Szentgotthárd, totaling almost 630,000, the company announced yesterday, according to reports.

The new plant at the base, which operates at full capacity, turned out more than 470,000 of the engines, plant director Grzegorz Buchal said.

The nine millionth engine manufactured at the base, which employs more than 2,000 people, is set to roll off the production line in mid-February, according to reports.