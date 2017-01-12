OLAF recommends HUF 76.6 bln fine for Hungary over metro construction project

MTI – Econews

The European Anti-Fraud Office (OLAF) has finished its investigation of the construction project of Budapestʼs metro line no. 4 and will recommend fining Hungary HUF 76.6 billion for breaking rules and regulations, Cabinet Chief János Lázár said today, according to Hungarian news agency MTI.

Lázár said the European Commission will levy a fine on Hungary because of a "reasonable suspicion of serious crimes," including fraud, abuse of influence and cartel activities.

The government will file a criminal complaint against unknown perpetrators, Lázár said, adding that "former Socialist and liberal leaders of the capital, together with multinational companies" could have committed crimes, Hungarian news agency MTI reported.

Lázár said the government is in agreement with Budapest Mayor István Tarlós that the burden of paying the fine should be passed on to those directly involved in the project.

OLAF investigates fraud against the EU budget, corruption and serious misconduct within European institutions, and develops anti-fraud policy for the European Commission.

