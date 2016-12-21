Number of registered jobseekers falls in November

remember me
There were 273,500 registered jobseekers in Hungary at the end of November, down 22% on the corresponding month last year, the National Employment Office (NFSZ) said on its website, according to Hungarian news agency MTI. The number represents a fall of 77,000 from a year earlier.
The NFSZ said 29.7% of the total, or around 81,100 people, had been seeking work for more than one year in November, their number being down by 17.5% from a year earlier.
In November, about 11.7% of registered jobseekers, or 31,900 people, were unemployed school-leavers.
