Number of NPOs slightly falls in 2015

MTI – Econews

A total of 62,200 non-profit organisations were operating in Hungary in 2015, around 1,700 less than in 2014, a data compilation released by the Central Statistics Office (KSH) shows, according to Hungarian news agency MTI.

Last year 21,000 NPOs operated as foundations and 41,000 as non-profit joint ventures.

In 2015 NPOs had a combined revenue of HUF 1,543bn, 4.9% more compared to 2014 calculating both with real and current prices.

The share of organisations achieving less than HUF 500,000 annual revenue was down at 39% from 41%.

Around a third of all revenues came from governmental sources or municipalities last year, up by 4.2 percentage points compared to 2014.

In 2015 there were 101,000 full-time employees working in the NPO sector and 41,000 part-time workers. The total number of employees was down by 6.9% compared to 2014.

According to estimates there were 413,000 volunteers supplementing the work of full and part-time employees in 2015.