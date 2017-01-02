Number of NPOs falls slightly in 2015

MTI – Econews

A total of 62,200 non-profit organisations were operating in Hungary in 2015, around 1,700 less than in 2014, data compiled by the Central Statistics Office (KSH) shows, according to Hungarian news agency MTI.

Some 21,000 NPOs operated as foundations and 41,000 as non-profit joint ventures.

In 2015 NPOs had a combined revenue of HUF 1,543bn, 4.9% more compared to 2014 calculating both with real and current prices.

The share of organisations achieving less than HUF 500,000 annual revenue was down at 39% from 41%.

Around one-third of all revenues came from governmental sources or municipalities last year, up by 4.2 percentage points compared to 2014.

In 2015 there were 101,000 full-time employees working in the NPO sector and 41,000 part-time workers. The total number of employees was down by 6.9% compared to 2014.

According to estimates, there were 413,000 volunteers supplementing the work of full and part-time employees in 2015.