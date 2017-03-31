Nuclear power plant Paks upgrade receives site permit

MTI – Econews

The Hungarian Atomic Energy Authority awarded a site permit for the upgrade of the countryʼs sole nuclear power plant in Paks plant yesterday, government commissioner for the project Attila Aszódi told MTI.

Aszódi called the decision an important milestone and said all criteria have been met to prepare the technical plans for the plant.

Construction work on the upgrade of Hungaryʼs sole nuclear power plant is due to start next year, with financing from Russia.