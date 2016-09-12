New iPhone to cost the most in Hungary

Christian Keszthelyi

The newly revealed iPhone 7 will cost the most in Hungary anywhere in the world, with Hungarians required to pay approximately 44% more for the device than in the United States for an entry-level model, according to calculations published by U.K. online news site The Telegraph.

The new iPhone 7. (Photo: Apple)

The Telegraph said that Europe is the region where the handset will hit shelves at the highest prices. In Hungary, the device is expected to retail at around HUF 256,058, The Telegraph reported. The new iPhone’s predicted price is only a few dollars short of the country’s average gross monthly wage, which was measured at HUF 259,875 in June this year, and a net HUF 172,818 per month.

However, Hungarian online daily index.hu points out that the U.S. price does not include taxes, which vary in different states around the country, while European prices all include VAT. Even so, the price of the phone including VAT is still expected to be lower in the U.S. compared to Europe.

Prices in countries are determined by many factors, such as the tax system, exchange rates and shipping costs.