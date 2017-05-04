Your cart

New dwelling, permit numbers hike in Q1

 BBJ
 Thursday, May 4, 2017, 11:20

During the first quarter of the year, the number of newly-built dwellings was up by 47% to 2,061, as compared to the same quarter a year earlier, according to a first release of data by the Central Statistical Office (KSH) today. The number of issued dwelling construction permits and simple declarations jumped by 89% to 9,525.

The number of dwellings built in Q1 increased dynamically throughout the country; however, in Budapest, where the larger-scale construction projects have not yet been completed, 51% less new homes were built, according to KSH.

The proportion of dwellings built by individuals increased from 49% to 58%, as compared to the corresponding period of the preceding year, while that of dwellings built by enterprises fell from 50% to 41%, KSH data shows. The average floor-area of homes put to use increased by 13 sqm to 105 sqm.

 

 

