New car registrations up 7.7% in April, says MGE

MTI – Econews

New car registrations in Hungary rose 7.7% year-on-year to 8,681 in April, the Hungarian Association of Vehicle Importers (MGE) said yesterday, Hungarian news agency MTI reported.

Sales of light commercial vehicles fell 26.7% to 1,320. MGE attributed the big annual fall to the wind-down of the National Bank of Hungaryʼs Funding for Growth Scheme, a source of cheap credit for businesses.

Sales of heavy commercial vehicles were down 7.7% at 422, and bus registrations came to 32, up 14%. Sales of motorcycles dropped 28% to 291. Sales of heavy trailers fell 6.5% to 373.

MGE said it projects the registration of 102,000 new cars, 22,000 light commercial vehicles, 5,500 heavy commercial vehicles, 2,400 motorcycle and 500 buses this year.