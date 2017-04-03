New car registrations up 32.3% in March, says MGE

MTI – Econews

New car registrations in Hungary rose 32.3% year-on-year to 9,924 in March, the Hungarian Association of Vehicle Importers (MGE) said on Monday, as reported by Hungarian news agency MTI.

Sales of light commercial vehicles fell 6.5% to 1,793.

Sales of heavy commercial vehicles rose 1.3% to 478, while bus registrations came to 31, up 55%. Sales of motorcycles climbed 31.4% to 272.

For the first time, MGE included sales data for heavy trailers. Their number increased 17.8% to 254.

MGE said it projects the registration of 102,000 new cars, 22,000 light commercial vehicles, 5,500 heavy commercial vehicles, 2,400 motorcycles and 500 buses this year.