Net sales of retail govʼt securities reach HUF 59.8 bln in March

MTI – Econews

Net sales of forint-denominated government securities targeted at retail investors came to HUF 59.8 billion in March, bringing the total stock to HUF 5.8116 trillion at the end of the month, the Government Debt Management Agency (ÁKK) said on Thursday, Hungarian news agency MTI reported.

Monthly sales dropped from HUF 339 bln in February. The stock of retail forint-denominated government securities was up HUF 744 bln in the first three months of 2017, the ÁKK said.

Net sales of interest-bearing Treasury bills, one-year papers designed for the general public, added up to HUF 19.7 bln in March. Retail investors also bought HUF 69.4 bln of Premium Hungarian Government Bonds (PMÁKs) and HUF 0.4 bln of Treasury savings bills. Sales of Bonus Hungarian Government Bonds (BMÁKs) came to HUF 1 bln, while sales of "baby bonds" amounted to HUF 1.5 bln last month.

At the end of March, the interest-bearing T-bill stock reached HUF 2.9668 trillion. The PMÁK stock was HUF 1.338 tln, while the stock of Treasury savings bills reached HUF 460.5 bln.

The stock of six-month T-bills was down HUF 32.1 bln at HUF 535.4 bln, while the BMÁK stock reached HUF 480.8 bln at the end of last month. The baby bond stock came to HUF 30.6 bln.

The stock of Premium Euro Hungarian Government Bonds (PEMÁKs) stood at EUR 490 million at the end of March, up EUR 30 mln in a month and up EUR 60 mln from the end of 2016.