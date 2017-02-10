Net sales of retail gov’t securities reach HUF 345.6 bln in January

MTI – Econews

Net sales of forint-denominated government securities targeted at retail investors came to HUF 345.6 billion in January, bringing the total stock to HUF 5.4135 trillion at the end of the month, the Government Debt Management Agency (ÁKK) said on Friday.

Net sales of interest-bearing Treasury bills, one-year papers designed for the general public, added up to HUF 169 bln in January. Retail investors also bought HUF 82.1 bln of Premium Hungarian Government Bonds (PMÁKs) and HUF 5.9 bln of Treasury savings bills.

Sales of six-month T-bills reached HUF 87 bln, but sales of Bonus Hungarian Government Bonds (BMÁKs) and "baby bonds" came to just HUF 0.7 bln and HUF 0.9 bln, respectively.

At the end of January, the interest-bearing T-bill stock reached HUF 2.8056 tln. The PMÁK stock was HUF 1.125 tln, while the stock of Treasury savings bills reached HUF 459.6 bln.

The stock of six-month T-bills was up at HUF 515.9 bln, while the BMÁK stock reached HUF 478.9 bln at the end of last month. The baby bond stock came to HUF 28.3 bln.

The ÁKK noted that monthly sales in January were the highest ever.

The ÁKK said that it will lower the yields on interest-bearing Treasury bills and Treasury savings bills by 25 basis points, and that of six-month T-bills by 50 basis points from February 13, because of high demand for short-term securities.

The stock of Premium Euro Hungarian Government Bonds (PEMÁKs) stood at EUR 0.43 bln at the end of January.