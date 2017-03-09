Net sales of retail gov’t securities hit HUF 339 bln in February

MTI – Econews

Net sales of forint denominated government securities targeted at retail investors came to HUF 339 billion in February, bringing the total stock to HUF 5.7525 trillion at the end of the month, the Government Debt Management Agency (ÁKK) said yesterday, according to a report by state wire service MTI.

Net sales of interest-bearing Treasury bills, one-year papers designed for the general public, added up to HUF 141.5 bln in February. Retail investors also bought HUF 143 bln of Premium Hungarian Government Bonds (PMÁK), and HUF 1.3 bln of Treasury savings bills.

Sales of six-month T-bills reached HUF 51.6 bln, but sales of Bonus Hungarian Government Bonds (BMÁK) and “baby bonds” both came to just HUF 0.8 bln.

At the end of February, interest-bearing T-bill stock reached HUF 2.947 tln. PMÁK stock was HUF 1.268 tln and the stock of Treasury savings bills reached HUF 460.9 bln.

Stock of six-month T-bills was up at HUF 567.6 bln and BMÁK stock reached HUF 479.8 bln at the end of last month. Baby bond stock came to HUF 29.1 bln.

Monthly sales were slightly down from HUF 345.6 bln in January. Retail forint denominated government securities stock was up HUF 685 bln in the first two months of 2017, ÁKK said.

At the end of February retail government securities accounted for 22% of total state debt and 30% of forint-denominated state debt.

The stock of Premium Euro Hungarian Government Bonds (PEMÁK) stood at EUR 0.44 bln at the end of February.