Net external financing capacity EUR 742 mln in Q4

MTI – Econews

Hungaryʼs net external financing capacity — the combined surplus of the current and capital accounts — came to EUR 742 million in the fourth quarter, a report released by the National Bank of Hungary (MNB) on Thursday shows, according to Hungarian news agency MTI.

Adjusted for seasonal effects, net external financing capacity reached EUR 1.045 billion, or 4% of quarterly GDP.

The reduction in net external financing capacity, from an unadjusted EUR 1.631 bln in Q3 and EUR 1.946 bln in Q2, reflected a decline in transfers from the European Union, the MNB said.

Capital transfers from the EU came to EUR 248 mln in Q4, down from EUR 411 mln in Q3.

The seasonally adjusted surplus in the trade of goods reached EUR 1.104 bln in Q4, roughly level with the previous quarter; however, both exports and imports were up.

The surplus in the trade of services amounted to EUR 1.721 bln in Q4, up from EUR 1.576 bln in Q3.