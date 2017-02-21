NAV accumulates HUF 109 bln in criminal damages in 2016

BBJ

Criminal investigations launched by Hungaryʼs National Tax and Customs Administration (NAV) in 6,250 instances against taxpayers in 2016 are estimated to have generated more than HUF 109 bln in damages for the authority, according to a report released by NAV on Monday.

Of the launched investigations, 42% involved financial fraud, 10% bankruptcy crimes, 7% accounting violations, 5% industrial copyright violations, and 5% the receipt of illicitly traded goods, NAV said, according to reports.

NAV noted that fraud cases accounted for an estimated HUF 98 bln in damages.