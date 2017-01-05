MTel, NKI step up for better cyber security

BBJ

Magyar Telekom and the National Cyber Security Center (NKI) have signed a cooperation agreement under which the two bodies will be making joint steps in order to enhance cyber security of the population’s internet usage, according to a press statement sent to the Budapest Business Journal today.

As of January 10, MTel will send an information e-mail to every user who has been attacked, according to the NKI’s information, if the user shared their e-mail address with the service provider, according to the press statement.

Under the agreement, NKI will inform MTel regularly about experienced security breaches, feeding the service provider with the IP addresses involved in the activities.