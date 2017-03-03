More than two-thirds of Hungarian companies expect or plan CAPEX

remember me
Enter your e-mail address below
to reset your password.
Please activate your registration
by clicking the link in the activation email
or click submit to resend the activation email.
Please check your spam folder too...
Check your mailbox to activate your registration.
Please check your spam folder too.
The percentage of Hungarian companies that expect or are certain to make investments in the coming 12 months stood at 67.9% at the end of last year, up 6.6 percentage points from a year earlier, a survey by the Hungarian Development Bank (MFB) shows.
About 37% of companies said they had firm plans to make capital expenditures in the coming period, up from just a little more than one-quarter a year earlier.
The percentage of companies with short capacity rose to an unprecedented 22.2%.
MFB projected Hungaryʼs investment volume could climb by 13.2% this year, based on the results of the survey.
scroll for moreall times CET
managing partner at Dome Facility Services Group
partner and leading tax expert at LeitnerLeitner
Assistant professor of integrity and leadership at CEU