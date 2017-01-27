More than 2,000 companies have tax arrears over HUF 100 mln

remember me
About 2,100 Hungarian companies owe back taxes of more than HUF 100 million, data released quarterly by the National Tax and Customs Authority (NAV) show, Hungarian news agency MTI reported.
NAV publishes the names and addresses of the companies whose arrears exceed the threshold without revealing exactly how much they owe.
NAV also publishes a list of private individuals who owe more than HUF 10 million in back taxes. There were a little more than 3,000 names on the list.
