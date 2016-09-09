More Hungarians stay in hotels than foreigners in July

BBJ

The number of nights when international tourists stayed in Hungary was up by 6.2% in July as compared to the same month a year earlier, while the figure for domestic tourists was up by 9.8%, Hungary’s Central Statistical Office (KSH) reported today in a first reading of data. Room occupancy in hotels increased by 1.9 percentage points to 68.8%, while the total gross revenue of accommodation establishments was 9.6% higher.

In each of the major source countries, tourist traffic grew in terms of tourism nights, KSH reported based on the data it collects. The most significant growth in July as compared to this time last year was measured for Slovakia and Czech Republic, 29% and 27% respectively. Increases ranging between 4.1% and 5.6% were registered in cases of Germany, Poland, the United Kingdom and the United States, KSH added.



On the last day of July, the number of units operating in Hungary had increased by 0.4% (to 3,333) as compared to the same time last year, though that of bed spaces fell by 5.4% to 354,000, KSH noted.

In the period of January–July 2016, compared to the same period a year earlier, accommodation establishments registered 5.5% more nights, a total of 15.249 million. Foreign guests stayed 4.1% more nights at 7.5 million, while domestic guests stayed 6.9% more (7.7 million), KSH added.

Room occupancy in hotels rose by an average of 1.7 percentage points, to 53.5%, during the period, while accommodation establishments reached gross revenues of HUF 216.1 billion, 7.2% higher in total at current prices, according to KSH.