Moody’s leaves Hungary’s rating at Baa3

MTI – Econews

Moodyʼs Investors Service did not upgrade Hungaryʼs sovereign rating further, although it was on its EU sovereign rating calendar on Friday, the ratings agency said, according to Hungarian news agency MTI.

At its last review, in November, Moodyʼs raised Hungaryʼs rating by one notch to Baa3 from Ba1, putting the country back in investment grade. The outlook on the rating is stable.

Explaining the rationale for the ratings action in November, Moodyʼs said Hungaryʼs debt burden will continue to gradually decline and structural improvements will support positive growth rates, while the countryʼs external vulnerability has been significantly reduced.

Moodyʼs next scheduled review of Hungary is July 7.