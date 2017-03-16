Monetary council members approved by economy committee

MTI – Econews

With a vote of ten ayes and two nays, Parliamentʼs economy committee on Tuesday approved the nomination of Bianka Parragh and György Kocziszky to the Monetary Policy Council of the National Bank of Hungary, state news agency MTI reported.

Following the committeeʼs approval, Parliament itself will now vote on the confirmation of the nominees.

Parragh, an adjunct professor at Hungaryʼs National University of Public Service, is set to replace János Béla Cinkotai, who will cease to be a member of the MPC on March 22. György Kocziszky is already a member of the council, and his term is up for renewal.