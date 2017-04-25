MNB to keep policy rate unchanged today, may move to tighten later, says City

MTI – Econews

The Hungarian National Bank (MNB) is all but certain to keep its 0.9% policy rate unchanged at its monetary policy meeting today, but underlying price pressures are likely to shift its bias towards tightening later this year or in 2018, London-based emerging markets analysts said ahead of the rate setting meeting of the Monetary Policy Council (MPC).

Economists at Capital Economics, a London-based global financial consultancy, said the fact that year-on-year headline inflation eased to 2.7% in March from 2.9% in February will provide the MPC with room to keep monetary policy extremely loose "for now".

Nonetheless, "we expect core price pressures to build over the second half of this year". That may prompt a shift towards tightening in the second half of 2017 that would, initially, take the form of an unwinding of the MNBʼs unconventional policy measures, pushing interbank rates up to the benchmark rate.

Following that, "we expect the policy rate to be raised to around 1.75% by the end of next year", Capital Economics said.

Economists at TD Securities said they do not expect the MNB to ease policy further, but they also see the bias remaining for easing, "albeit without touching the policy rate".

That said, "we think we are near the end of the easing cycle and indeed expect the MNB to start reversing some its unconventional easing measures towards the end of this year as inflation moves higher on a sustained basis", they added.

London-based economists at JP Morgan said they expect no major changes in the MNBʼs stance at todayʼs policy meeting.

"We expect the [MPCʼs] statement will continue to signal a preference to maintain accommodative policy for an extended period, likely placing more emphasis on inflationʼs deceleration, while downplaying fast wage growth. [...] We see scope for the MNB to tighten policy before the second quarter of 2018, via fine-tuning of unconventional instruments, while base rate hikes look unlikely before 2019," JP Morganʼs analysts said.