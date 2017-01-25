MNB signs memorandum of understanding with Chinese uni

remember me
Enter your e-mail address below
to reset your password.
Please activate your registration
by clicking the link in the activation email
or click submit to resend the activation email.
Please check your spam folder too...
Check your mailbox to activate your registration.
Please check your spam folder too.
The National Bank of Hungary (MNB) on Tuesday signed a memorandum of understanding on joint research and student exchanges with the Chinese Tsinghua University located in Beijing, according to Hungarian news agency MTI.
The parties agreed to establish a joint research network, to launch student exchange programs and financial and business courses.
The MoU provides excellent opportunities for the MNB to develop its education program and for Hungarian universities to expand their international presence, the MNB said.
scroll for moreall times CET
managing partner at VLK Cresa
Tax Advisor and Partner at Leitner Leitner