MNB signs memorandum of understanding with Chinese uni

MTI – Econews

The National Bank of Hungary (MNB) on Tuesday signed a memorandum of understanding on joint research and student exchanges with the Chinese Tsinghua University located in Beijing, according to Hungarian news agency MTI.

The parties agreed to establish a joint research network, to launch student exchange programs and financial and business courses.

The MoU provides excellent opportunities for the MNB to develop its education program and for Hungarian universities to expand their international presence, the MNB said.