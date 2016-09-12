MNB renews China currency swap agreement

remember me
Enter your e-mail address below
to reset your password.
Please activate your registration
by clicking the link in the activation email
or click submit to resend the activation email.
Please check your spam folder too...
Check your mailbox to activate your registration.
Please check your spam folder too.
The National Bank of Hungary (MNB) has renewed its currency swap line agreement with the Peopleʼs Bank of China for a further three years with a maximum value of RMB 10 billion, Hungarian news agency MTI reported today.
The renewal of the agreement was signed at the headquarters of the Bank for International Settlements in Basel.
“The renewal of the swap line fosters bilateral economic and trade relations and promotes further developments of the renminbi financial markets,” the MNB said.
scroll for moreall times CET
Partner, Head of TMT, Sár and Partners Attorneys at Law
IT Team Leader at Hays Hungary
Product and New Business Solutions Manager for Epson Hungary