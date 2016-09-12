MNB renews China currency swap agreement

MTI – Econews

The National Bank of Hungary (MNB) has renewed its currency swap line agreement with the Peopleʼs Bank of China for a further three years with a maximum value of RMB 10 billion, Hungarian news agency MTI reported today.

The renewal of the agreement was signed at the headquarters of the Bank for International Settlements in Basel.



“The renewal of the swap line fosters bilateral economic and trade relations and promotes further developments of the renminbi financial markets,” the MNB said.