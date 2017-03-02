MNB profit reaches HUF 54 bln in 2016

remember me
The National Bank of Hungary (MNB) posted profit of more than HUF 54 billion last year, the central bank said on Thursday, as reported by Hungarian news agency MTI.
"Interest expenditures fell at a slower rate than in earlier years, but the role of realized exchange rate gains and profit from financial transactions continued to be significant," the MNB said.
The MNB earlier said it had first-half profit of HUF 51.7 bln. In 2015, the central bankʼs profit reached HUF 95 bln.
