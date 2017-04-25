MNB keeps base rate on hold, as expected

MTI – Econews

As expected, the Monetary Council of the National Bank of Hungary (MNB) decided to keep the central bankʼs key rate on hold at 0.90% at its meeting on Tuesday, according to state news wire MTI.

The Monetary Council has left the base rate on hold since signalling an end to an easing cycle at a policy meeting last May. However, rate-setters have made use of "unconventional, targeted" instruments to ease monetary policy further, such as placing a limit on the central bankʼs main instrument for sterilizing liquidity as well as modifying the interest rate corridor, a band around the base rate that prevents extreme fluctuations of interbank rates.

At the meeting on Tuesday, the council left the interest rate corridor unchanged, with the O/N collateralized loan rate at 0.90% and the O/N central bank deposit rate at -0.05%.