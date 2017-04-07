MNB international reserves fall EUR 767 mln in March

MTI – Econews

The National Bank of Hungaryʼs (MNB) international reserves stood at EUR 24.398 billion at the end of March, down EUR 766.7 million from the end of the previous month, preliminary data released today shows.

The reserves were up EUR 14.3 mln from the end of 2016.

In March, foreign currency reserves were down EUR 998.1 mln from the previous month, but other reserves showed an increase of EUR 235.2 mln.

Monetary gold reserves stood at EUR 115 mln, down from EUR 117 mln, reserve positions at the International Monetary Fund were at EUR 381 mln and the value of SDRs at the IMF at EUR 15 mln.