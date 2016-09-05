MNB foundations buy office plots for €55 mln

MTI – Econews

The Pallas Athena Foundations of the National Bank of Hungary (MNB) have acquired three plots on the office corridor of Váci út for €55.2 million, the head of investment firm Optima Befektetési, which manages the controversial foundationsʼ assets, said at a press conference today, according to Hungarian news agency MTI.

The plots have a combined area of seven and a half hectares and are suitable for the construction of more than 200,000 square meters of office, commercial or residential space, said Zoltán Fekete, CEO of Pallas Athéné Optima Befektetési. The plan is to build 150,000 sqm of office space and complement it with stores and homes, he added.

Optima aims to attract financial companies from the United Kingdom looking for new European headquarters following the countryʼs vote to leave the European Union, Fekete said.