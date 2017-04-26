Your cart

MKB signs cooperation agreement with chamber of agriculture

 MTI – Econews
 Wednesday, April 26, 2017, 12:15

MKB Bank signed a cooperation agreement with the Hungarian Chamber of Agriculture (NAK) on Wednesday facilitating access to a preferential service package. The document was signed by MKB Bank CEO Ádám Balog and NAK President Balázs Győrffy.

The agreement covers the entire MKB group, comprising the bank, MKB Euroleasing and MKB Consulting. NAK members will gain access to a preferential, tailored service package from the group.

Balog noted that the MKB group is expanding its financing deals related to the agricultural sector. For example, MKB Euroleasing aims to offer HUF 15 billion in leasing contracts for agricultural machinery, up from HUF 13 bln last year.

 

 

