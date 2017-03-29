MKB Bank partners with farm machinery vendors

MTI – Econews

MKB Bank signed a cooperation agreement with the Hungarian Association of Agricultural Tools and Machinery Distributors (Megfosz) on Tuesday, Hungarian news agency MTI reported.

MKB Bank is contributing about HUF 30 million to support the associationʼs campaign to drum up interest among potential farm machinery mechanics.

There is a shortage of 600-800 farm machinery mechanics in Hungary, said Megfosz President Zsolt Harsányi.

Farm machinery sales in Hungary came to HUF 155-160 billion last year.