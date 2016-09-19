MÁV to keep, attract staff through wage hike

BBJ

Hungarian state-owned railway company MÁV is reported to be about to raise wages in order to reduce the number of staff leaving the company as well as to attract new labor, Hungarian government-friendly daily Magyar Idők reported Saturday.

The paper noted that the state-owned company is currently facing a labor shortage of approximately 600 staff, positions that need to be filled as soon as possible.

Due to a reallocation of internal funds, the railway company plans to increase the regular pay of its employees, as well as providing them with vouchers and bonuses, according to the paper. The firm is planning to raise the pay of conductors as early as this year, while ticket sellers and maintenance staff could see their wages rising next year, the paper added.