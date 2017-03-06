Matolcsy takes charge of financial stability from MNB dep gov

MTI – Econews

National Bank of Hungary Governor György Matolcsy will take over responsibility for financial stability at the central bank, modifications to the MNB’s operating rules published in the official gazette Magyar Közlöny on Friday show, according to state wire service MTI.

Matolcsy assumes the duty from Deputy Governor Márton Nagy, who will remain responsible for monetary policy and lending incentives.

The duties of the central bankʼs other two deputy governors remain unchanged. One is responsible for financial oversight and consumer protection, and the other for statistics, cash logistics and financial infrastructure. The former is László Windisch and the latter Ferenc Gerhardt.