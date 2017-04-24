Lower VAT on fish seen as boon for aquaculture

remember me
Enter your e-mail address below
to reset your password.
Please activate your registration
by clicking the link in the activation email
or click submit to resend the activation email.
Please check your spam folder too...
Check your mailbox to activate your registration.
Please check your spam folder too.
A cut in the VAT rate on fish could boost consumption and benefit everybody in the aquaculture industry, the head of fish producersʼ association MAHAL told Hungarian wire service MTI on Friday.
The governmentʼs planned VAT cut could reduce the price of fish by 15%, said MAHAL President István Németh.
János Lázár, the head of the Prime Ministerʼs Office, said on Thursday that the government intends to lower the VAT rate on fish from 27% to 5% next year.
VAT rates on fresh milk, eggs and poultry were cut from 27% to 5% on January 1, 2017. A year earlier, the VAT rate on pork was reduced to 5%.
scroll for moreall times CET
Telenor CEO
national sales manager at Epson Hungary
Attorney at law at SchOEnherr Hetényi Attorneys at Law