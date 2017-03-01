Local council launches HUF 400 mln workfare pilot scheme

MTI – Econews

The local council of Hungarian town Hajdúböszörmény yesterday inaugurated a slaughterhouse and laid the cornerstone of a meat processing plant as part of a pilot HUF 400 million workfare scheme, according to Hungarian news agency MTI.

The local council paid just HUF 42 mln towards the project, with the rest of the funding coming from the Ministry of Interior, said Attila Kiss, mayor of the town that lies about 220 kilometers east of Budapest.

Between 100 and 150 so-called fostered workers will be employed at the facility, he added. Fostered workers are employed by the government and paid less than minimum wage to work jobs such as street sweepers or metro ticket collectors.

The slaughterhouse will turn out 20 hogs and five cattle per shift.