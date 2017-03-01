Local council launches HUF 400 mln fostered worker pilot project

MTI – Econews

The local council of Hungarian town Hajdúböszörmény yesterday inaugurated a slaughterhouse and laid the cornerstone of a meat processing plant as part of a pilot HUF 400 million workfare project, according to Hungarian news agency MTI.

The local council paid just HUF 42 mln towards the project, with the rest of the funding coming from the interior ministry, said Attila Kiss, mayor of the town that lies about 220 km east of Budapest.

Between 100 and 150 so-called fostered workers will be employed at the facility, he added. Fostered workers are employed by the government and paid less than minimum wage to work at jobs such as street sweepers or metro ticket takers.

The slaughterhouse will turn out 20 hogs and five cattle per shift.