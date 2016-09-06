KSH: Industrial production drops 4.7% in July

BBJ

The volume of industrial output in Hungary was down 4.7% in July compared to the same month a year earlier, Hungary’s Central Statistical Office (KSH) reported today in a first reading of data. Output rose year-on-year by 1.3% in the first seven months of this year.

Adjusted for working days, industrial production declined by 0.1%, the KSH reported, stressing that in July 2016, the number of working days was two fewer than a year earlier.



The volume of industrial production in July – according to seasonally and working day-adjusted indices – was below the level of the previous month by 0.4%, data from the KSH show.