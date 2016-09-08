KSH: Hungary’s trade surplus grows in July

BBJ

Hungary’s surplus in trade was up by €24 million to €662 mln in July, compared to the same month a year earlier, the Central Statistical Office (KSH) said today in a first release of data.

The value of exports amounted to €7.3 billion and that of imports to €6.6 bln, the KSH reported. In euro terms, exports decreased by 5.2% and imports by 6.0% in July compared to the same month a year earlier. The share of European Union member states was 79% in both exports and imports.

In the first seven months of the year, the euro value of exports and imports rose by 1.9% and 0.2% to €53.7 bln and €47.7 bln, respectively. During the period the trade surplus was €6 bln, the KSH said, growing by €893 mln.