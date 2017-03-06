Japan agrees to import poultry from areas unaffected by bird flu

remember me
Hungary and Japan are drafting an agreement that would allow Japanese imports of Hungarian poultry from areas of the country that are not affected by an outbreak of bird flu, Ministerial Commissioner Gyula Budai told state news wire MTI by telephone from Tokyo on Monday.
The agreement would replace an agreement in force since 1967 that prohibits the import of all Hungarian poultry if there is an outbreak of avian influenza anywhere in the country, Budai said.
Budai spoke to MTI after meeting with Japanʼs chief veterinarian Norio Kumagai.
