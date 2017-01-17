Investment funds assets up 2.1% in December, says BAMOSZ

MTI – Econews

Assets in investment funds managed by members of the Association of Hungarian Investment Fund and Asset Management Companies (BAMOSZ) were up 2.1% at HUF 5.804 trillion at the end of December from a month earlier, it has announced, according to Hungarian news agency MTI.

Assets in money market funds fell 1.8% in the month to HUF 966.5 billion on net redemptions of HUF 18.3 bln. Assets in property funds grew 8.1% to HUF 787.6 bln as net sales reached HUF 57.5 bln. Assets in derivative funds rose 7.3% to HUF 169.1 bln on net investments of HUF 8.1 bln.

Assets in bond funds were up 1% to HUF 1.35 tln as investors invested net HUF 6.6 bln. Mixed fund assets rose 0.5% to HUF 760.7 bln as price rises more than offset net sales of HUF 5.5 bln. Assets in share funds increased 5.2% to HUF 288.1 bln as net sales reached HUF 2.2 bln.

Assets in principal-protected funds fell 4.1% to HUF 323.6 bln as net redemptions reached HUF 5 bln. Assets in absolute-yield funds were up 4.4% at HUF 827.1 bln with net sales of HUF 7.6 bln. Assets in commodity funds rose 11% to HUF 28.8 bln with net investments of HUF 2.5 bln.