Investment funds assets up 0.36% in November, says BAMOSZ

MTI – Econews

Assets in investment funds managed by members of the Association of Hungarian Investment Fund and Asset Management Companies (BAMOSZ) were up 0.36% at HUF 5.686 trillion in November from the previous month, the association was quoted as saying yesterday by state news agency MTI.

Assets in money market funds fell 0.6% to HUF 984.6 billion on net redemptions of HUF 7.64 bln.

Assets in property funds grew 4.7% to HUF 729 bln as net redemptions reached HUF 3.58 bln.

Assets in derivative funds fell 3.4% to HUF 157 bln on net divestments of HUF 302 million.

Assets in bond funds were down 0.7% at HUF 1.341 tln as investors made net divestments of HUF 7.79 bln.

Mixed fund assets were unchanged at HUF 757 bln, even on net sales of HUF 1.93 bln.

Assets in share funds increased 1% to HUF 273.7 bln as net sales reached HUF 2.28 bln.

Assets in principal-protected funds fell 2.8% to HUF 337 bln as net redemptions reached HUF 12.26 bln.

Assets in absolute-yield funds were up 0.9% at HUF 792 bln with net sales of HUF 7.52 bln.

Assets in commodity funds rose 7.1% to HUF 25.9 bln as net investments were at HUF 1.33 bln.