Industrial producer prices up in Dec, down 1.7% in 2016

BBJ

Industrial producer prices were 0.5% higher on average in December 2016 compared to the corresponding month of the previous year, according to a first reading of data from the Central Statistical Office (KSH) issued Tuesday. Overall in 2016, however, industrial producer prices were 1.7% lower than in 2015.

In December 2016, compared to the same month of 2015, industrial domestic sales prices rose by 1.2% on average, within which prices increased by 3.9% in manufacturing, while they were 4.5% lower in electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply - also representing significant weight – as an effect of a decrease in world market prices of energy sources over a long period.

Of the end-use groups of the producing branches of industry, prices rose by 0.8% in energy and intermediate producing branches, by 1.5% in capital goods producing, and by 2.2% in consumer goods producing branches.

Industrial export sales prices went up by 0.2% in December 2016 compared to December 2015. Within this, manufacturing prices were up 0.4%, while prices of electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply, representing small weight, were 7.0% lower – due to a decrease in the world market prices of energy sources.

In the entire year 2016 compared to 2015, industrial producer prices as a whole were 1.7% lower. Domestic sales prices were 3.0% lower on average, within which prices were 2.0% lower in manufacturing and 5.8% lower in electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply than a year earlier – the latter as an effect of a decrease in the world market prices of energy sources.

Of the end-use groups of the producer branches of industry in 2016, compared to 2015, industrial domestic sales prices were reduced by 4.8% in energy and intermediate producing branches due to price developments of energy sources. At the same time, prices rose by 1.8% in capital goods producing and by 0.9% in consumer goods producing branches.

Industrial export sales prices were down by 1.0% in 2016 as a whole. Within this, manufacturing prices were 0.6% lower, while prices of electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply, representing small weight, were 11.1% lower – also due to a decrease in the world market prices of energy sources.