Industrial producer prices up 4.0% in February

MTI – Econews

Industrial producer prices rose by 4.0% on average in February 2017, a first release of data from the Central Statistical Office (KSH) shows. Domestic prices rose 7.0% on average, within which manufacturing prices were 10.2% higher due to changes in the world market price of petroleum. Industrial non-domestic producer prices rose by 2.6% compared to February 2016.

Of the end-use groups of the producing branches of industry, prices rose by 8.5% in energy and intermediate producing branches (due to increases in world market prices for the extraction and refining of petroleum), by 2.6% in capital goods producing, and by 4.0% in consumer goods producing branches.

Domestic producer prices in electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply, also representing significant weight, were 0.7% higher than a year earlier.

Industrial non-domestic output prices were up by 2.6%. In this group, manufacturing prices rose by 2.2% and prices in electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply, representing small weight, by 9.3%, also due to a change in the world market price of petroleum.

In January–February 2017, compared to January–February 2016, domestic producer prices increased by 5.7% and non-domestic prices by 1.9%, meaning that industrial producer prices as a whole were 3.1% higher in the first two months of the year, compared to the equivalent period of 2016.