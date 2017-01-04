Industrial producer prices down 0.5% in November

BBJ

Hungary’s industrial producer prices were down 0.5% on average in November 2016, compared to the same month of 2015, with domestic sales prices rising by 1.3% in manufacturing but dropping by 4.5% in electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply, the Central Statistical Office (KSH) said today in a first reading of data.

The decrease in world market prices of energy sources over a prolonged period affected the figures for electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply, the KSH noted.

Industrial domestic sales prices decreased by 0.4%, while industrial export sales prices were down by 0.5% in November, compared to a year earlier.

As far as industrial domestic sales prices are concerned, of the end-use groups of the producing branches of industry, prices were reduced by 1.3% in energy and intermediate producing branches due to price developments of energy sources, according to the KSH. At the same time, prices rose by 1.1% in capital goods producing and by 1.9% in consumer goods producing branches, the KSH added.

Within industrial export sales prices, manufacturing prices were 0.2% lower, while prices of electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply, representing less weight, were 10.0% lower, also due to a decrease in world market prices of energy sources, according to the KSH.

In the January-November period, domestic sales prices were cut by 3.4% and export sales prices by 1.1%, so that industrial producer prices as a whole were 1.9% lower compared to the corresponding period a year earlier, according to KSH data.