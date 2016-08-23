Your cart

In spite of strong demand, ÁKK sticks to offer at three-month T-bill auction

 MTI – Econews
 Tuesday, August 23, 2016, 13:46

Primary dealers bid for HUF 49.1 bln of the papers. 

Average yield was 0.39%, 6bp under the secondary market benchmark and 2 bps lower than the yield at the previous auction of the bills one week earlier.

Related articles

  • Business

    Decathlon opens downtown store at Nyugati

    Hitherto operating stores only on the outskirts of Budapest, the sporting goods chain Decathlon yesterday announced the opening of a new store on downtown Nyugati tér, near the Western railway station, online portal index.hu reports.

     Fri, Aug. 26, 2016, 14:42
  • Economy

    Lack of seasonal workers leaves fruit unpicked

    The fruit and vegetable-growing sector is facing a shortage of at least 50,000, but as many as 80,000 seasonal workers, with scarcely anyone to be found to pick crops of tomatoes, cucumbers and apples, according to a report in daily Világgazdaság today.

     Fri, Aug. 26, 2016, 13:07
  • Politics

    Orbán plans super-fence, raises specter of Muslim hordes

    Prime Minister Viktor Orbán promised to build a new, more permanent fence at Hungary’s southern border, boasting that “even birds can’t fly in without being checked,” during his regular biweekly radio interview, online news portal index.hu and other sources report today.

     Fri, Aug. 26, 2016, 12:23
  • Business

    Márka plans own factory, eyes Balkan conquest

    An emblematic Hungarian soft drink brand with a long history is mulling expansion into the Balkans, online portal napi.hu reported yesterday, citing daily Népszabadság.

     Fri, Aug. 26, 2016, 09:59
  • Business

    247 innovative firms share HUF 68 bln in EU funds

    More than HUF 68 billion in EU development funds has been distributed among 247 innovative projects by the Ministry for National Economy, according to a ministry press release published today, cited by online portal index.hu. 

     Thu, Aug. 25, 2016, 16:45
  • Economy

    Farm leader: Crisis looms as Hungarian productivity is low

    Low producer yields and livestock kept at high losses are at the root of problems facing Hungarian agriculture, according to the head of the country’s leading agrarian federation, interviewed in daily Magyar Nemzet Tuesday.

     Thu, Aug. 25, 2016, 16:03
  • Politics

    Lázár describes administrative shakeups

    The Hungarian State Treasury will become the only central agency responsible for payments of state support and public benefits, Cabinet Chief János Lázár said today, as he described changes in administration that would reduce the government workforce.

     Thu, Aug. 25, 2016, 15:33
  • Politics

    Head of Gulag foundation opposes award to Bayer

    The head of the foundation whose vice president nominated controversial journalist Zsolt Bayer to receive the Hungarian Order of Merit has publicly disowned the nomination, declaring Bayer unfit to receive it and questioning the very basis for the official citation, index.hu reported yesterday.

     Thu, Aug. 25, 2016, 14:25
  • Economy

    Balaton lags in ‘economic strength’

    While the Balaton Region is perceived by many as one of the economically most developed parts of the country, data cited yesterday by online portal index.hu suggest the lake region is lagging behind the national average.

     Thu, Aug. 25, 2016, 14:16
  • Politics

    Royal Riding School to be rebuilt for HUF 3.5 bln

    The state will pay to rebuild the one-time Royal Riding School in Buda Castle, at a cost of HUF 3.5 billion, according to the EU bulletin of the results of public procurement tenders, as cited by independent blog Átlátszó and reported by online news portal index.hu.

     Thu, Aug. 25, 2016, 14:08