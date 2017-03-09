IMF delegation considers Hungaryʼs mid-term outlook positive, MNB says

MTI – Econews

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) delegation in Hungary said the country’s mid-term outlook is positive because of the countryʼs stable economic growth and because its risks have been successfully reduced using both conventional and unconventional tools, Hungarian new agency MTI reported the National Bank of Hungary (MNB) as saying.

At the same time, the delegation emphasized the need to continue improving competitiveness.

The IMF delegation and Michaela Erbenova, the IMFʼs executive director for the Central and Eastern European region, met with MNB governor György Matolcsy and the central bankʼs management yesterday to review Hungaryʼs economic policy achievements and macroeconomic outlook for this year and 2018.