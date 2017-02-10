Hungary’s veggie prices skyrocket with extreme cold

The prices of vegetables sold in Hungary have risen sharply, in some cases threefold, due to the extreme cold weather, compared to the same period a year earlier, according to reports.

The main reason for the price hike is the extreme weather, Hungarian online daily index.hu reported. In the southern parts of Europe, the majority of crops froze and only half the amount of vegetables arrived in Hungary as usual. The case is further worsened by the fact that 90%-95% of vegetables in Hungary are imported, index.hu adds.

Additionally to high prices, the vegetable market currently carries products with limited stock. It is expected that the unusually high prices will persist until Easter.