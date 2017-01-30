Hungary’s used car sales climbed 12% last year

MTI – Econews

Used car sales in Hungary rose about 12% close to 611,900 last year, DasWeltAuto announced based on data it collects, according to Hungarian news agency MTI.

Sedans accounted for 30% of the sales. In a breakdown by brand, Opel was the most popular, making up almost 14% of the total, followed by Suzuki and Volkswagen, each with around 10%.

Almost three-quarters of the cars sold were more than ten years old. Just 9% were less than five years old.

The number of imported used passenger cars came to 142,000 last year. The number of imported used light commercial vehicles reached 13,700.

DasWeltAuto, a unit of importer Porsche Hungaria, has 30 used car lots around the country. Last year it sold 6,330 vehicles under warranty.