Hungary’s trade surplus reaches EUR 556 mln

BBJ

Hungary’s trade surplus decreased by EUR 82 million to EUR 556 mln in December, compared to the same month in 2015, with exports increasing by 7.7% and imports by 9.9% in euro terms, the Central Statistical Office (KSH) said today in a first estimate of data.

The value of exports amounted to EUR 7.3 billion and that of imports to EUR 6.7 bln in December, with the share of European Union member states being 75% in exports and 76% in imports.

As far as the whole of 2016 is concerned, the trade surplus grew by EUR 1.4 bln to EUR 10 bln, compared to 2015, with exports growing by 3.1% and imports by 1.7% in euro terms, according to KSH. The value of exports was EUR 93.3 bln, while that of imports equaled EUR 83.3 bln.